Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥108 in Tokyo for first time in three weeks on U.S.-China worries

JIJI

The dollar fell below ¥108 for the first time in about three weeks in Tokyo on Friday, amid fresh concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.96-96, down from ¥108.60-60 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was unchanged at $1.1163-1163, and at ¥120.52-52, down from ¥121.24-25.

In overseas trading the previous day, the dollar fell below ¥108 after the release of weak economic data and fresh concerns over progress in the U.S.-China trade talks after a media report said Chinese officials expressed doubts over striking a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the United States, traders said.

In Tokyo on Friday, the dollar temporarily fell below ¥107.90 in midmorning trading, hurt by selling by Japanese exporters, but it soon rebounded above ¥108 thanks to buying on dips, traders said.

The greenback fell below ¥108 in late trading as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the release later Friday of the U.S. government’s jobs data for October, traders said.

Some investors refrained from active trading ahead of a three-day holiday in Japan, an official at a major Japanese bank said. The Tokyo market will be closed on Monday for a substitute holiday for Culture Day.

“The U.S.-China trade issue weighed on the dollar-yen rate, but the possibility of another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve was also negative,” an official of a life insurer said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Akiyoshi Koji, chief executive officer of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., speaks during an interview in Tokyo Oct. 24. Three months after shelling out $11 billion for Anheuser-Busch InBev's Australian operations, Asahi Group plans to keep growing via more deals. Japan's largest brewer wants to establish more hubs globally beyond Europe and Australia, Koji said.
For Akiyoshi Koji, Asahi's bold dealmaker, beer remains at heart of global growth strategy
The biggest dealmaker in Japan this year has one thing on his mind: beer, and then more beer — more than $20 billion worth of it in the past four years, to be precise. Never min...
Sharp Corp.'s group net profit in the April-September period fell 33.1 percent from a year earlier to ¥27.4 billion, the company's financial results released Friday show. The firm attributed the adverse results to weak TV sales in overseas markets.
Sharp sees net profit fall 33.1% in April-September, attributes decline to weak TV sales
Sharp Corp. said Friday its group net profit in the April-September period fell 33.1 percent from a year earlier to ¥27.40 billion ($254 million), due to weak TV sales in overseas marke...
Commuters walk in front of Tokyo Station. Japan's jobless rate for September rose by 0.2 points from a month earlier to 2.4 percent, according to government data released Friday.
Japan's September jobless rate worsens for first time in six months
Japan's unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage point in September from a month earlier to 2.4 percent, worsening for the first time in six months and reflecting an increase in the number of peopl...

,