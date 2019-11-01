A photo taken in April 2005 shows one of the South Korean-controlled islets, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. | GETTY IMAGES

National

South Korean chopper crashes into Sea of Japan near disputed islets, Yonhap reports

Kyodo

SEOUL – A South Korean rescue helicopter with seven people aboard crashed into the sea near a pair of islets disputed with Japan on Thursday night, with the authorities launching a search and rescue effort, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon Friday instructed authorities to mobilize all vessels operating in nearby waters to take part in the rescue operation.

The helicopter, which was flying near the South Korean-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, crashed into the sea at around 11:30 p.m., the news agency said.

Yonhap News said the helicopter is believed to have gone down a few minutes after taking off from one of the islets with an injured person from a fishing boat on board.

The dispute over the islets is one of the key factors that has chilled relations between the two neighboring countries, along with issues such as wartime compensation.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A nurse holds a patient's hand at a hospital in Tokyo. The Finance Ministry on Friday proposed raising the shares of out-of-pocket medical expenses and cutting official medical service fees.
Japan Finance Ministry proposes raising out-of-pocket medical costs for those 75 and over
The Finance Ministry on Friday proposed raising the shares of out-of-pocket medical expenses and cutting official medical service fees, with the aim of improving the financial condition of the coun...
Tokyo Fire Department officials offer fire prevention guidance to a monk at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo's Minato Ward in April following a fire that badly damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Managers of historic sites across Japan on alert after devastating Okinawa castle fire
Thursday's fire that severely damaged Shuri Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site in Okinawa Prefecture, triggered a sense of alarm among people and organizations managing historic sites in ...
Police officials try to subdue massive crowds at a crossing near Shibuya Station on Thursday night amid the chaos of the annual Halloween celebrations.
Halloween in Shibuya: Mayhem ensues despite increased security and ban on alcohol
Chaos unfolded in Shibuya on Thursday night as countless costumed partygoers pushed, pulled and squeezed their way through a seemingly endless crowd running amok despite efforts by police to contai...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A photo taken in April 2005 shows one of the South Korean-controlled islets, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,