South Korean chopper crashes into Sea of Japan near disputed islets, Yonhap reports

A South Korean rescue helicopter with seven people aboard crashed into the sea near a pair of islets disputed with Japan on Thursday night, with the authorities launching a search and rescue effort, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon Friday instructed authorities to mobilize all vessels operating in nearby waters to take part in the rescue operation.

The helicopter, which was flying near the South Korean-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, crashed into the sea at around 11:30 p.m., the news agency said.

Yonhap News said the helicopter is believed to have gone down a few minutes after taking off from one of the islets with an injured person from a fishing boat on board.

The dispute over the islets is one of the key factors that has chilled relations between the two neighboring countries, along with issues such as wartime compensation.