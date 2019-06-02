National

Japan considers facial recognition for use of My Number cards at hospitals

JIJI

The government is considering having hospitals introduce a facial recognition system to identify patients using My Number tax and social security identification cards as health insurance cards, sources have said.

The move is designed to help prevent the fraudulent use of My Number cards and promote the spread of online procedures for public services.

The use of My Number cards as health insurance cards at hospitals will become possible as early as March 2021 as the Diet passed related legislation last month.

But such use is raising concerns among hospitals about potential problems that could arise if hospital staff accept My Number cards from patients for identification purposes.

The government is considering having patients themselves take care of the identification procedures for the cards.

Some companies, including NEC Corp. and Panasonic Corp., already sell facial recognition systems. The technology is expected to be used for identification procedures at next year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The government believes the facial recognition technology can help simplify procedures for other public services such as the issuance of residence certificates.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (left), Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya pose for photos before beginning their trilateral meeting in Singapore on Sunday.
Japan, U.S., South Korean defense chiefs pledge to work toward North Korean denuclearization
The defense chiefs of Japan, the U.S. and South Korea on Sunday pledged to work together to realize the denuclearization of North Korea during a meeting in Singapore, with Defense Minister Takeshi ...
Empress Masako plants a tree during a national tree-planting ceremony in Owariasahi, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday in her first official duty outside Tokyo since Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1.
Imperial couple conduct first official duty outside Tokyo since ascension
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a national tree-planting ceremony in Aichi Prefecture on Sunday in their first official duty outside Tokyo since the emperor ascended the throne on May ...
Hideaki Kumazawa
Former top farm bureaucrat arrested over alleged murder of son
Police arrested a 76-year-old former top bureaucrat of the farm ministry on Saturday over the alleged murder of his son at their home in Tokyo. Hideaki Kumazawa, also a former ambassador to the ...

, , ,