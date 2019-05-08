Sharp Corp. plans a comeback in the U.S. TV market this year, after reaching a deal with Chinese electronics maker Hisense Group. | GETTY IMAGES

Business / Corporate

Japan's Sharp to re-enter U.S. TV market after agreement with Hisense

Kyodo

OSAKA - Sharp Corp. said Wednesday it will re-enter the U.S. TV market for the first time since 2015 after reaching a deal with Chinese electronics maker Hisense Group on rights to sell its brand in the world’s largest economy.

Sharp sold its rights to use the Aquos brand and its production facilities to Hisense in 2016 as part of restructuring efforts.

The Japanese display maker decided to buy back its brand from the Chinese group after being acquired by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in 2016, but negotiations between them had stalled.

Sharp is expected to put on sale its high-end 8K ultra-high-definition TVs in the United States as early as this fall ahead of the Christmas holiday season, with plans to eventually expand to Canada and Mexico, company sources said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Logo of taxi company Uber is seen on the roof of a private hire taxi in Liverpool, Britain, on April 15. Organizers of a strike by drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are planning demonstrations in 10 U.S. cities Wednesday, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, as well as some European locations like London.
Uber, Lyft drivers plan to strike in cities across the U.S., Europe
Drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are turning off their apps to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investo...
Whether the world's two largest economies will sink deeper into their trade conflict may depend on negotiations Thursday and Friday, when a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington.
Tariff war renewed? How U.S.-China trade talks could play out after Beijing's backtrack
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest trade gamble has set the stage for a tense round of negotiations this week between the U.S. and China, which has the markets on edge. Trump's unpredictabilit...
A monitor shows the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average extending sharp declines during early trading Wednesday amid fears about a U.S.-China trade war.
Nikkei drops to five-week low as U.S.-China trade worries deepen
Tokyo stocks continued to fall Wednesday, with the Nikkei index sinking to a nearly five-week low, as investor sentiment was hurt by the escalating trade row between the United States and China, wh...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sharp Corp. plans a comeback in the U.S. TV market this year, after reaching a deal with Chinese electronics maker Hisense Group. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,