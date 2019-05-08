Kyocera to acquire U.S. construction tool distributor

Kyocera Corp. said Tuesday it will acquire SouthernCarlson Inc., a U.S. distributor of construction tools, for some ¥90 billion.

As a result of the acquisition, which will be the most expensive deal for the company to date, Kyocera aims to strengthen sales and expand its market in North America.

The company aims to complete the deal in June.

SouthernCarlson, based in Nebraska, reported some $60 billion in sales for the full year ending December 2018. It operates more than 150 stores, mainly in the United States.

The deal is the latest in a series of Kyocera’s acquisitions in Japan and abroad of construction tool businesses, a sector expected to see demand growth and earnings stability.