Family members of those abducted by North Korea attend an event along with Cindy Warmbier (right), mother of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died in 2017 following more than a year in detention in North Korea, in Washington on Friday. | KYODO

National

Trump repeatedly took up abduction issue with Kim Jong Un: senior U.S. official

JIJI, Kyodo

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly took up the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February, a senior U.S. official said Friday.

Matt Pottinger, senior director for Asia at the National Security Council, disclosed the information at a meeting in Washington with family members of abduction victims.

Pottinger pledged U.S. support for efforts to resolve the decades-old issue.

According to Lower House lawmaker Keiji Furuya, Pottinger explained that at the bilateral summit, Trump referred to the abduction issue repeatedly, although Kim tried to change the subject of their talks.

Furuya, who chairs a group of lawmakers working on the abduction issue, joined the meeting between Pottinger and the family members of abductees.

Takuya Yokota, a younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was taken at age 13 in 1977, asked the United States to help with the immediate resolution of the abduction issue. Noting that his 86-year-old father, Shigeru Yokota, is in the hospital, Yokota said his family is running out of time.

After the meeting, Yokota told reporters, “We learned that we and the United States are on the same wavelength, and this is a significant result.”

But Yokota also said he requested Washington refrain from easing sanctions on Pyongyang unless all victims are returned.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Yokota also urged the U.S. government not to extend economic aid to North Korea during denuclearization negotiations unless Pyongyang immediately resolves the abduction issue.

Koichiro Iizuka, a son of Yaeko Taguchi, who was kidnapped from an unknown location in 1978 at the age of 22, filed a similar request.

Yokota and Iizuka, together with Japanese lawmakers, also met with Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea, on Thursday.

Akira Sato, senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office, said he requested that Pottinger ask Trump to spend time with abductees’ families when he visits Japan in late May for a meeting with Emperor Naruhito.

Speaking at the event, Cindy Warmbier, mother of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died in 2017 following more than a year in detention in North Korea, expressed solidarity with the families of Japanese abductees.

Warmbier said the U.S. government should not ease sanctions on North Korea.

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects North Korea’s involvement in many more disappearances.

While five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002, Pyongyang maintains that eight — including Megumi Yokota — have died and the other four never entered the country.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinjiro Koizumi, a Lower House lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks about the Japan-U.S. alliance in Washington on Friday.
Rising political star Shinjiro Koizumi calls for closer Japan-U.S. alliance, vows domestic reforms
Rising political star Shinjiro Koizumi on Friday called for a deepening of the alliance between Tokyo and Washington while expressing his commitment to reforms that will help Japan cope with its ra...
Nam Gwan-pyo
New group of South Korean lawmakers plans fence-mending visit to Japan; Nam Gwan-pyo named new am...
Moon Hee-sang, speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, has set up a group of lawmakers to beef up interchanges with Japanese politicians, the office of the assembly's press secretary announc...
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet well-wishers during their first public appearance in their new roles at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday.
Cheers and screams as Japan's Emperor Naruhito greets the public for the first time since accession
Cheers and screams filled the air in Tokyo on Saturday as Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako made their first greetings to an ecstatic public in their new roles, three days after the emperor as...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Family members of those abducted by North Korea attend an event along with Cindy Warmbier (right), mother of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died in 2017 following more than a year in detention in North Korea, in Washington on Friday. | KYODO

, , ,