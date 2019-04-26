Unemployment rate rose to 2.5% in March as Japan's workers sought greener pastures

The nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in March, up 0.2 percentage point from the previous month, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said Friday.

The number of jobless people increased by 140,000 to 1.74 million after seasonal adjustment, the ministry said.

The growth reflects a rise in the number of people who left their jobs to seek better ones amid a strong employment environment, according to the ministry.

The number of those who voluntarily left their jobs rose by 160,000. Of those, the number of men resigning by choice showed a marked increase.

The number of employees who left their work for reasons initiated by employers, such as dismissal, decreased by 10,000.

Separately, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said the ratio of effective job openings to job seekers in March stood at 1.63 after seasonal adjustment, unchanged for the fifth straight month, reflecting lingering labor shortages.

The ratio represents the number of jobs available to each applicant registered at public job placement offices across the country.

In March, the total number of effective job openings and that of effective seekers both dropped 0.5 percent.

The ratio for regular jobs went up 0.01 point to 1.16, hitting a record high for the second consecutive month.

The job availability ratio was highest, at 2.14, in Tokyo and Fukui Prefecture, and lowest, at 1.18, in Okinawa Prefecture.

In fiscal 2018, which ended in March, the average ratio of openings to job seekers grew 0.08 point from the previous year to 1.62, hitting the highest level since fiscal 1973.

The average unemployment rate for fiscal 2018 dropped 0.3 point to 2.4 percent.