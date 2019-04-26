Japan's unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in March, slightly up from the previous month, according to government data released Friday. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Unemployment rate rose to 2.5% in March as Japan's workers sought greener pastures

JIJI

The nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in March, up 0.2 percentage point from the previous month, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said Friday.

The number of jobless people increased by 140,000 to 1.74 million after seasonal adjustment, the ministry said.

The growth reflects a rise in the number of people who left their jobs to seek better ones amid a strong employment environment, according to the ministry.

The number of those who voluntarily left their jobs rose by 160,000. Of those, the number of men resigning by choice showed a marked increase.

The number of employees who left their work for reasons initiated by employers, such as dismissal, decreased by 10,000.

Separately, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said the ratio of effective job openings to job seekers in March stood at 1.63 after seasonal adjustment, unchanged for the fifth straight month, reflecting lingering labor shortages.

The ratio represents the number of jobs available to each applicant registered at public job placement offices across the country.

In March, the total number of effective job openings and that of effective seekers both dropped 0.5 percent.

The ratio for regular jobs went up 0.01 point to 1.16, hitting a record high for the second consecutive month.

The job availability ratio was highest, at 2.14, in Tokyo and Fukui Prefecture, and lowest, at 1.18, in Okinawa Prefecture.

In fiscal 2018, which ended in March, the average ratio of openings to job seekers grew 0.08 point from the previous year to 1.62, hitting the highest level since fiscal 1973.

The average unemployment rate for fiscal 2018 dropped 0.3 point to 2.4 percent.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

In five months, Japan is set to raise the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent to help ease the developed world's biggest debt load. If the Abe administration postpones the move, it would mean his Abenomics policies have failed to generate the stable growth he promised.
Abe's poker face: If Japan's leader is wavering on tax hike resolve, how will we know?
Twice before, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has backed away from the sort of sales tax hike that toppled at least one predecessor. Now, he faces the same dilemma again. In five months Japan is set t...
Image Not Available
Trading house Sumitomo to manage Japan-financed special economic zone near Dhaka
Major trading house Sumitomo Corp. will manage a special economic zone financed by Tokyo and expected to open near the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, in early 2022, according to the Japan International...
Image Not Available
Japan's Showa Denko to build third plant in Vietnam, eyeing 72% boost to aluminum can output
Industrial material maker Showa Denko K.K. is planning to build a third plant in Vietnam and launch operations by 2020, to aggressively boost aluminum can output in the country. The company said...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in March, slightly up from the previous month, according to government data released Friday. | REUTERS

, ,