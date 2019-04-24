Business / Financial Markets

SoftBank's Son lost $130 million on bitcoin, report says

Kyodo

NEW YORK - Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp., made a huge personal bet on bitcoin just as prices for the digital currency peaked, losing more than $130 million when he cashed out, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Son, who launched the world’s biggest venture capital fund on the strength of his long-term investment acumen, made the transaction at the recommendation of a well-known bitcoin booster, whose investment firm SoftBank bought in 2017, it said.

The investment came at the peak of the bitcoin frenzy in late 2017 after the digital currency had already risen more than 10-fold that year. The exact size of the bet couldn’t be determined, but bitcoin peaked at nearly $20,000 in mid-December 2017 and Son sold in early 2018 after bitcoin had plummeted, the paper said.

Bitcoin traded at around $5,300 (about ¥592,600) on Monday.

A SoftBank spokesman reportedly declined to comment on Son’s behalf.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai Nos. 1 and 2 nuclear reactors in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Japan to halt nuclear plants' operations if anti-terrorism steps not taken in time
The Nuclear Regulation Authority decided Wednesday not to allow nuclear plants to operate if they fail to complete measures to counter terrorism by specified deadlines. Three power companies, wh...
﷯Hitachi Ltd. said it has reached a deal to buy a U.S. assembly robot-﷯maker to strengthen its factory automation business in the American market.
Hitachi to acquire U.S. industrial robot-maker for $1.43 billion
Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday it has reached a deal to buy U.S. assembly robot-maker JR Automation Technologies LLC for $1.43 billion (¥160 billion) to strengthen its factory automation business in t...
John McAfee, founder of McAfee Associates Inc., speaks at the Shape the Future: Blockchain Global Summit in Hong Kong in September 2017.
John McAfee vows to unmask bitcoin pioneer 'Satoshi Nakamoto' within days
John McAfee, the eccentric antivirus pioneer known for his brushes with the law, said he has spoken with bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and plans to reveal the person's identity shortly. The b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp., explains his company's earnings for the April-December period at a news conference in Tokyo on Feb. 6. | KYODO

, , , ,