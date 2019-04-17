National / Crime & Legal

Senior JAL official arrested in Tokyo child prostitution case

JIJI

A senior manager with Japan Airlines Co. was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of committing an indecent act with a female junior high school student in exchange for money, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tatsuya Yokozeki, the 57-year-old head of the company’s operation control department, was arrested by police officers in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward for alleged violation of the law against child prostitution and pornography.

Yokozeki, a resident of Hachioji, western Tokyo, has denied the allegations, saying that he didn’t know how old she was.

On Sept. 15 last year, Yokozeki allegedly paid ¥30,000 to the girl, then a junior high school student, and carried out the indecent act with her at a hotel in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, while knowing that she was under 18, the police said.

According to the police, Yokozeki contacted her after reading a Twitter post by her soliciting a compensated dating partner.

An officer at the police station started an investigation after finding the post during a cyberspace patrol in October last year.

According to JAL, the operation control department manages the airline’s domestic and international flight services.

