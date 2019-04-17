Nidec to acquire Omron's auto electronics unit for ¥100 billion

Electric motor-maker Nidec Corp. said Tuesday it will acquire component-maker Omron Corp.’s automotive electronics subsidiary for ¥100 billion ($893 million), as it seeks to speed up the development of technology for autonomous and other advanced vehicles.

Kyoto-headquartered Nidec will take an entire stake in Omron Automotive Electronics Co. by the end of October, as it aims to combine its strengths in motors, radar and camera-related technologies with Omron Automotive’s edge in auto components for self-driving vehicles.

“We want to widen our product lineup through the acquisition and enhance our competitiveness in the automobile-oriented business,” as the auto industry has been shifting its focus to more electrified and self-driving vehicles, Nidec Chairman and CEO Shigenobu Nagamori told a news conference in Tokyo.

Omron said it will focus more on its industrial automation and health care businesses as it found it difficult to continue hefty investments in developing auto technology on its own amid the intensifying race to make next-generation vehicles.

Nidec, founded in 1973, has grown in part due to its ambitious mergers and acquisitions strategy. The company announced in April last year the acquisition of Embraco, the refrigeration compressor business of U.S. giant Whirlpool Corp., for $1.08 billion.