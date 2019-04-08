Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥111.50 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar dropped below ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Monday, dragged down by lower Japanese stock prices and U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.45-45, down from ¥111.67-67 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1228-1229, almost unchanged from $1.1229-1230, and at ¥125.14-15, down from ¥125.40-40.

After trading in the neighborhood of ¥111.70, the dollar fell to around ¥111.35 toward noon.

Selling pressure from domestic exporters as well as investors increased as the Nikkei 225 stock average sank into negative territory and the key 10-year interest rate in the United States declined in off-hours trading, traders said.

But the U.S. currency showed resilience after slipping through ¥111.40, they added.

“Position-squaring selling gained strength in the morning while the dollar was exhibiting its top-heaviness at levels below ¥112 despite the strong U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers announced on Friday,” a currency broker said.

The greenback was on a weak tone against not only the yen but other major currencies, due in part to U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve and his effective dismissal of Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, the broker added.

“The market did not have incentives to either lift the dollar above ¥112 or push it below ¥111,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

