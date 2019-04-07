Voters head to polls as Japan picks governors and mayors nationwide

Voters were casting their ballots Sunday to pick governors, mayors and assembly members in simultaneously held local elections nationwide.

The results of the races, due out later in the day, could serve as a gauge of the popularity of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government, and a strong showing by his ruling coalition could regain momentum going into the summer’s Upper House election.

Sunday’s elections come only days after a deputy land minister resigned to take responsibility for remarks that special treatment was made over a road project to please Abe and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, adding to a series of gaffes and scandals involving ruling lawmakers since Abe took office in 2012.

Incumbents and new faces are vying in 11 governor races and six major mayoral polls as well as assembly elections in 41 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures and in 17 big cities.

Revitalizing regional economies and halting population declines are among the elections’ major issues, as rural areas are seen as benefiting less from the prime minister’s Abenomics policy mix.

The central government has said the nation’s economy is expanding moderately. But recent data have indicated that it has already entered a recessionary phase rather than marking its longest growth streak since the end of World War II, as previously believed.

Among the 11 gubernatorial races, the poll in Hokkaido is the only one in which a candidate backed by the ruling coalition of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito is facing off with a unified candidate from opposition parties.

Osaka abruptly joined the prefectures holding gubernatorial elections when Gov. Ichiro Matsui and Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura resigned last month as they look to swap jobs — a tactic aimed at adding fresh momentum to their pet project to reshape the city into a metropolitan government similar to that of Tokyo.

In Fukui, Shimane, Tokushima and Fukuoka prefectures, the LDP failed to field single candidates, revealing divisions within its local chapters.

Gubernatorial races are also being held in Kanagawa, Nara, Tottori, Oita and Mie prefectures.

The nation will see another round of simultaneous local elections on April 21 to pick mayors and assembly members in Tokyo wards, smaller cities, towns and villages that will coincide with two Lower House by-elections in Osaka and Okinawa prefectures.