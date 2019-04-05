A ceremony in the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, marks the opening of the Okuma Interchange on the Joban Expressway on March 31 ahead of the partial lifting of an evacuation order for residents of the town. | KYODO

National

Evacuees can return next week to parts of Okuma, host of Fukushima nuclear plant, but few likely to

Kyodo

The government formalized on Friday its decision to partially lift from next Wednesday a mandatory evacuation order for residents of a town that jointly hosts the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The town of Okuma — which saw all of its roughly 10,000 residents evacuate after one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters, triggered by a deadly earthquake and tsunami — will allow former residents to return for the first time in eight years, the government decided. The decision was said to be based on the lower radiation levels achieved through decontamination work.

Futaba, the other town that hosts the plant, remains a no-go zone.

Despite the decision, a very small number of residents are expected to return to Okuma. As of late March, only 367 people from 138 households, or around 3.5 percent of the original population of 10,341, were registered as residents of areas where the order will be lifted.

“Lifting the evacuation order is not the final goal. We will strive to restore a habitable environment for the population,” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said at a news conference.

There will be no restrictions in place over approximately 38 percent of the town’s total area, but the rest will remain off-limits due to higher radiation levels.

On March 11, 2011, a tsunami engulfed the six-reactor nuclear power plant located on the Pacific Coast, causing core meltdowns at reactors 1, 2 and 3 and hydrogen explosions at units 1, 3 and 4 in the days that followed and leading to the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

At the peak of the crisis some 160,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Fukushima Prefecture, and about 40,000 people remained displaced as of the end of March this year.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ichiro Tsukada
Japan deputy minister quits after linking graft buzzword sontaku to road between Abe and A...
Deputy land minister Ichiro Tsukada resigned Friday after using contentious wording to claim he had influenced the allocation of funds for a major highway project he believed was favored by Prime M...
An image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows a computer-generated rendering of Hayabusa2 releasing an impactor to blast a crater in the surface of the asteroid Ryugu, a mission conducted on Friday.
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe drops explosive payload to blast crater in asteroid Ryugu
A Japanese probe on Friday successfully launched an explosive device at an asteroid to blast a crater in the surface, from which it planned to scoop up material that could shed light on how the sol...
Land minister Keiichi Ishii speaks at a news conference on Friday in Tokyo.
Japan's land minister voids Okinawa's move to halt construction of U.S. base at Henoko
Land minister Keiichi Ishii said Friday that he has decided to nullify a move by the Okinawa Prefectural Government aimed at halting reclamation work for a planned U.S. base off the Henoko district...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A ceremony in the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, marks the opening of the Okuma Interchange on the Joban Expressway on March 31 ahead of the partial lifting of an evacuation order for residents of the town. | KYODO

, , , , , ,