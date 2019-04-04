National / Politics

Japan and U.K. to postpone 'two-plus-two' security talks amid Brexit deadlock

Kyodo

Tokyo and London have decided to postpone their ministerial security talks scheduled for next week, a Japanese government source said Wednesday, due to the U.K. Parliament’s continued efforts to end the Brexit impasse.

The fourth “two-plus-two” meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers planned for Monday in Tokyo will be rescheduled by the end of May, the source said.

The U.K. government proposed earlier in the week to postpone the meeting, citing the parliamentary duties of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, according to the source.

They are to discuss closer defense cooperation including expanded joint training with Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Japan and the U.K. last held such security talks in December 2017 in London.

With the aim of promoting a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness, Japan wants to see the U.K. more deeply committed to the region, according to government sources.

In January, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his U.K. counterpart, Theresa May, agreed at their meeting in London to hold the two-plus-two meeting in spring in Tokyo.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explains the new era name, Reiwa, during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Monday.
Reiwa was only added to list of candidates for Japan's new era at final stage
The name of the upcoming Imperial era, Reiwa, was added to the list of candidates after mid-March during the last stage of the government's selection process, according to sources. The number of...
The Epsilon-3 rocket lifts off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in January 2018. Authorities have reportedly recognized the October 2016 suicide of a man involved in satellite control operations at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tsukuba Space Center as a work-related death.
Japanese authorities say suicide of JAXA contractor was work-related
Authorities have recognized the October 2016 suicide of a man involved in satellite control operations at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tsukuba Space Center as a work-related death, i...
Foreign tourists are seen at Kyoto Station. The government is urging operators of websites that provide public transportation information to fix English mistranslations as the country gears up for an influx of visitors ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Find your 'dwarf' at the 'Forgotten Center'?: Japan calls for fix to odd translations amid touris...
"Forgotten Center" instead of "Lost and Found" is just one of the mistranslations discovered on websites that may puzzle foreign tourists in Japan, the government said Wednesday, urging the operato...

, , , , ,