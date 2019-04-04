Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Kazakhstan's new president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Putin, new Kazakh leader talk up military, nuclear cooperation

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s new president discussed Wednesday boosting political and military cooperation as the two leaders met after the shock resignation of strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kazakhstan’s new president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, paid his first foreign visit to Russia, describing the trip as a sign of “continuity” in the two countries’ close cooperation.

“I will continue the strategic course to strengthen comprehensive dialogue between our countries,” Tokayev told Putin.

Kazakhstan’s veteran leader, Nazarbayev, who had ruled the energy-rich Central Asian nation since before it gained independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, announced his sudden resignation last month.

Nazarbayev, 78, has been known for careful diplomacy that privileges key partners Russia and China while maintaining cordial ties with the West.

“We propose moving to new forms of cooperation,” Putin told reporters after the talks.

“I mean first and foremost building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan using Russian technologies,” he added.

Kazakhstan, the world’s biggest uranium producer, has been discussing the construction of its first nuclear power plant with foreign powers including Russia.

Last year, Russia started building a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s first.

Putin said the two countries’ military cooperation was growing, adding that Russia trained Kazakh military experts.

The 65-year-old Tokayev said the two leaders discussed assembling civil helicopters and establishing maintenance centers to repair military equipment.

Nazarbayev has the constitutional status of “Leader of the Nation” as well as a lifetime position as chief of the security council and will retain a decisive role in decision-making.

Tokayev was previously the leader of the senate, where he was succeeded by Nazarbayev’s daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, triggering talk of an eventual dynastic succession.

