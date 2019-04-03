A recent poll shows 30 percent of young people aged 17-19 believe the Diet is not helping to improve people's lives. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

National / Politics

30% of Japanese in late teens say Diet isn't improving people's lives, while 50% don't know either way

Kyodo

Thirty percent of Japanese in their upper teens who responded to a recent online survey said they believe the Diet is not helping to improve people’s lives, a nonprofit organization said Wednesday.

The opinion poll, held in February and targeting 800 people aged 17 to 19, showed the percentage of respondents disapproving of the Diet outnumbered the 20.9 percent of people who considered it useful.

It also showed that 49.1 percent of respondents said they do not know whether the Diet is playing a helpful role or not. The Nippon Foundation, which conducted the survey, said the results “reflect young people’s lack of interest in national politics.”

The organization has been conducting a series of surveys targeting youngsters on topics such as work, marriage and politics, with the aim of offering insight into the minds of young voters after the county lowered the voting age to 18 from the previous 20 in 2016.

The latest survey showed only 5.0 percent thought the Diet was serving as a place for meaningful policy debates, while 54.8 percent said they did not think that was the case.

Of those who responded negatively, 57.3 percent said lawmakers argue for conflicting goals and 50.2 percent said there are too many discussions not related to policies.

Asked what is needed to improve the functions of the Diet, 31.3 percent called for more female lawmakers, followed by 28.5 percent who sought a review on how to manage the Diet and 27.0 percent who proposed bringing in younger lawmakers and setting a cap on the number of times a Diet member can be re-elected.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Susumu Nakanishi
Banna, Banpo, Eiko, Koshi and Kyuka: The Japan eras that could have been, beaten out by Reiwa
Five of the potential names for Japan's next era that were unsuccessful at the final stage came to light Tuesday, a day after the government selected Reiwa from the six finalists. The fiv...
Keito Kawahara poses for a photo after her first-ever haircut in Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japanese teenager lops off Guinness World Record-setting locks ready for Reiwa and college
An 18-year-old Japanese woman, once recognized as having the longest hair in the world among teenagers aged 13-17, had her first-ever haircut Tuesday before starting life at university. K...
Voters cast their ballots in Osaka on April 12, 2015, during the first round of nationwide local elections.
From casinos to nuclear power, local issues with national significance to play out at polls acros...
Municipal mergers, integrated casino resorts, bullet trains and the future of nuclear power plants — local issues with national political repercussions — are expected to be taken up by candidates f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A recent poll shows 30 percent of young people aged 17-19 believe the Diet is not helping to improve people's lives. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

, ,