According to an interim report by an independent panel, Leopalace21 Corp. founder Yusuke Miyama directed the company to use foamed urethane, rather than the glass wool specified in blueprints, for insulation between walls. | KYODO

Founder of Japanese apartment operator Leopalace21 requested use of irregular building material: panel

JIJI

An independent panel investigating a series of defects in Leopalace21 Corp. apartment buildings said the company’s founder directed builders to use irregular construction material.

According to in an interim report released by the panel Monday, foamed urethane, rather than the glass wool specified in blueprints, was used for insulation between walls at the direction of the founder, Yusuke Miyama.

He stepped down as company president in 2006 to take responsibility for a misappropriation scandal.

The panel acknowledged the use of the irregular material as a cause of building defects.

It noted suspicions that the building defects were rooted in organizational and structural problems at the company.

The panel will draw up by late May its final report, which is expected to include measures to prevent similar irregularities and its views on the responsibility of company executives for the scandal.

