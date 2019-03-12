National

Japan marks 500 days until 2020 Tokyo Olympics with events and official sport pictograms

Kyodo

Japan marked 500 days to go until next year’s Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday with events scheduled in the capital and surrounding areas to set the mood for the games.

At an event in Tokyo, game organizers unveiled the 50 official sport pictograms that will be used to represent the different sports and competitions. The pictograms that have become part of every Olympics’ unique livery were first introduced in 1964, the last time Tokyo hosted the extravaganza.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, will feature a record 339 events. Of the 33 sports, four — karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing — are being staged for the first time, while the dual baseball and softball tournaments return after being dropped from the core Olympic program after 2008.

As one of Tokyo 2020’s main themes is to demonstrate Japan’s reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, the organizing committee launched a project on Tuesday that involves a promotional bus traveling across the three Tohoku prefectures that were heavily hit by the disaster.

Meanwhile, preparations to stage the competition for some 11,000 athletes from around the world are making progress.

Most of the venues were 50 to 70 percent complete by the end of January as the construction efforts sped up ahead of test events that will kick off this summer.

The games’ centerpiece, the New National Stadium located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, is poised to be completed in November. Construction workers finished building the iron framework of the venue’s trademark wooden roof in February.

The organizers said in January they will begin accepting ticket applications from Japanese fans as early as this April.

Shota Iizuka, an Olympic medalist in the 400 meter relay (center, back row), and Kiyo Shimizu of women's karate (to Iizuka's left) attend an event in Tokyo on Tuesday to announce the pictograms for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. | KYODO

