Climbers make their way toward the summit of Mount Fuji on last June. | KYODO

National

Even Mount Fuji climbers who don't plan to push for the summit will be asked to pay up

Kyodo

SHIZUOKA - Even hikers who have no intention of reaching the summit of Mount Fuji will be asked to make a donation of ¥1,000 for stepping foot on the country’s highest mountain from this summer, local prefectures said Thursday.

Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, which the 3,776-meter-high volcanic mountain straddles, will aim to secure more income to help preserve the environment and fund trail safety measures at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

At present, adult climbers aiming to reach the top of the mountain from the various fifth stations, which are mostly halfway to the summit and are accessible by car, are asked to contribute.

Under the new plan, donation points will be set up on the mountain near the fifth stations. But tourists who just want to enjoy the view and shop and eat at those stages will not be asked for a donation.

The new policy will be finalized at a March 19 meeting including the two prefectures, as well as municipalities and central government agencies concerned.

The two prefectures began collecting the voluntary admission fee in 2014, a year after the mountain was registered on the UNESCO list. In 2018, Shizuoka Prefecture collected about ¥56.55 million from 50 percent of the climbers aiming for the top, while Yamanashi Prefecture took in around ¥87.79 million from some 60 percent, according to the Shizuoka Prefectural Government.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Residents affected by the March 11, 2011, quake and tsunami disasters stay at an evacuation center in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 13 that year. A recent survey found 77.6 percent of young people "feel anxious" about natural disasters.
78% of older teenagers in Japan anxious about natural disasters, survey says
Some 77.6 percent of people in Japan aged 17 to 19 feel "anxious" about natural hazards and major disasters, according to findings in a recent online survey of 800 young people. In February, Tok...
Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors millions of war dead along with convicted war criminals, is seen by many in Asia as glorifying Japan's militarist past.
Hong Kong protesters plead not guilty to trespassing at Tokyo's war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
A man and woman from Hong Kong charged with trespassing on the grounds of the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo in December pleaded not guilty Thursday in the first hearing of their case at the T...
Strains of Ebola would be kept at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases' laboratory in Musashimurayama, western Tokyo, if the institute follows through on its plan to import strains of the deadly disease in a bid to improve detection capabilities.
Japan drafts guidelines for alerting public about Ebola patients' travel routes in case of outbreak
The health ministry has compiled draft guidelines on the release of information about Ebola patients, including the routes they took in or outside the country, in the event the first domestic outbr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Climbers make their way toward the summit of Mount Fuji on last June. | KYODO

, , , , ,