Strains of Ebola would be kept at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases' laboratory in Musashimurayama, western Tokyo, if the institute follows through on its plan to import strains of the deadly disease in a bid to improve detection capabilities. | NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES / VIA KYODO

National / Science & Health

Japan drafts guidelines for alerting public about Ebola patients' travel routes in case of outbreak

JIJI, Kyodo

The health ministry has compiled draft guidelines on the release of information about Ebola patients, including the routes they took in or outside the country, in the event the first domestic outbreak of the deadly viral disease occurs.

The ministry also drew up a basic policy on the release of information related to potential first-time outbreaks of other serious infectious diseases.

The basic policy was approved during a meeting of an expert panel on Wednesday, and the ministry plans to make it formal as early as April after holding consultations with other government bodies including the transport ministry.

The policy calls for providing the public with information about outbreaks including on places where patients are believed to have contracted the diseases, records of their activities during periods when transmission to other people is possible and contacts the patients have had with others.

Information about patients would likely be made public when infections are confirmed, but it could be released before confirmation is made in some situations due to the need to act swiftly.

In the event of an outbreak, the government will release details about patients including their approximate age, sex and home prefecture. In addition, it will announce the estimated location where the infection took place, the date and time when symptoms began to appear, overseas travel routes and any use of domestic transportation systems.

The nationalities and occupations of patients will not be released in principle. Prefectures with hospitals treating patients will be made public, but the names of individual hospitals will be kept private.

The health ministry also plans to draw up guidelines for the release of information related to such diseases as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and a new strain of influenza.

In November, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said it plans to import strains of Ebola and four other deadly viruses to improve detection processes amid a rise in the number of foreign visitors. The pathogens do not exist in Japan and have never been deliberately brought into the country.

The institute says that having access to the pathogens would increase the speed and accuracy with which it could identify an infected person and would give it the ability to conduct tests to assess recovery.

The pathogens would be kept at the institute’s laboratory in the city of Musashimurayama, western Tokyo. The lab is the only one in Japan classified as having the maximum biosafety level of BSL-4.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Namahage masks and costumes are displayed at the Namahage Museum in Oga, Akita Prefecture, in February. 
Namahage demon festival of northern Japan grapples with blessing and curse of UNESCO listing
As a child, Tatsuo Sato was terrified when the Namahage demons roared into his house every year, but in adulthood he mourned as the centuries-old tradition faded away. "The kids disappeared, the...
Produce grown in Fukushima Prefecture on sale at a grocery store in Tokyo on Monday.
12.5% of Japanese city-dwellers still hesitant about buying food from nuclear disaster-hit Fukushima
The proportion of people in metropolitan areas in Japan who hesitate to buy food products from Fukushima Prefecture due to concerns over radiation contamination has hit a record low of 12.5 percent...
Image Not Available
Japan provides ¥500 million for water and farm projects in Philippines' conflict-hit Mindanao
Japan provided ¥500 million (around $4.4 million) in grants on Wednesday for water and agriculture projects in conflict-affected areas on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. The projects...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Strains of Ebola would be kept at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases' laboratory in Musashimurayama, western Tokyo, if the institute follows through on its plan to import strains of the deadly disease in a bid to improve detection capabilities. | NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES / VIA KYODO

, ,