After seizure by Russia and payment of fine, crew of Japanese crab fishing boat released

All 10 crew members of a Japanese crab fishing boat detained by Russian authorities in late January were released Friday and are returning home, according to the consulate-general of Japan in Vladivostok.

The captain of the Nishino Maru No. 68 from Shimane Prefecture has been fined for fishing illegally in Russia’s exclusive economic zone. The captain admitted to fishing in the waters without necessary documentation.

Russian authorities claimed the illegal fishing caused at least 39 million rubles (¥66 million) in economic damage, and filed a complaint with a court calling for an administrative measure.

The boat’s operator paid 39 million rubles for the crew’s release.