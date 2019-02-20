Man gets 12-year prison term in appeal trial for two-year confinement of girl

The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for abducting a teenage girl and keeping her in captivity for two years, rejecting his appeal and nullifying a lower court ruling that gave him a nine-year jail term.

Prosecutors had said the earlier decision in March last year was too light considering the vicious nature of the crime. They had demanded a 15-year prison term for Kabu Terauchi, who used his car to abduct the girl as she was on her way home from her junior high school in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, on March 10, 2014.

The high court acknowledged that Terauchi, 26, is able to take full criminal responsibility for his actions.

“It was an extremely cunning crime with the victim’s mind being manipulated by calling the girl by her name, which he confirmed in advance,” presiding Judge Atsuo Wakazono said in handing down the ruling.

Terauchi had also appealed the decision by the Saitama District Court, with his lawyers claiming that it was wrong for it to rule that he was fully competent to be held criminally liable due to schizophrenia.

While the lower court determined the physical confinement was moderate in nature as Terauchi left a window unlocked or went on a trip, Wakazono said the man controlled the girl, now 18 years old, psychologically and those aspects should not be taken into account.

According to the ruling, Terauchi held her captive first at his apartment in Chiba, east of Tokyo, and later in another apartment in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward until March 2016, causing her to suffer severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

The girl escaped from his apartment in Tokyo on March 27, 2016, after she found the door unlocked and made an emergency call to police from a public telephone at JR Higashi-Nakano Station.

Terauchi slashed his throat with a box cutter in an apparent suicide attempt and was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.