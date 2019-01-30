Elizabeth Buller, 12, the daughter of a member of the U.S. Coast Guard working without pay during the government shutdown, helps her mother pick up produce, eggs, milk, bread and other supplies being distributed by Gather food pantry at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire, Jan. 23. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

U.S. consumers rattled by government shutdown, roiling markets

AP

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month to its lowest reading in a year and a half, tested by the partial government shutdown and roiling financial markets. Still, consumer spirits remain robust by historic standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 120.2 in January, down from 126.6 in December and the lowest level since July 2017.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both declined in January. Consumers’ expectations for the future dropped to the lowest point since October 2016.

The government reopened Monday after the 35-day shutdown, the longest federal closure in U.S. history. The shutdown is expected to cause slight permanent harm to the economy — about $3 billion — according to a new government report.

The January decline in consumer confidence “is more the result of a temporary shock than a precursor to a significant slowdown in the coming months,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators. He noted that “shock events” such as government shutdowns “tend to have sharp, but temporary, impacts on consumer confidence.”

The U.S. economy is healthy. Economic growth clocked in at a brisk 3.4 percent annual pace from July through September after surging 4.2 percent in the second quarter. At 3.9 percent, the unemployment rate is near its lowest level in five decades.

The U.S. stock market is steadier after its wild gyrations and heavy losses late last year. Still, investors have a lot to worry about. The Federal Reserve has gradually been raising interest rates. A government report issued Monday predicts that U.S. economic growth will slow as the effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for businesses begin to drop off. The Congressional Budget Office report sees the economy growing by 2.3 percent this year, a marked slowdown from 3.1 percent in 2018.

Global growth is sputtering. And the U.S. and China — the world’s two biggest economies — are locked in a trade war that threatens to disrupt global commerce.

On Monday, the Trump administration unveiled criminal charges against the Chinese tech giant Huawei, complicating high-level talks set to begin Wednesday in Washington that are intended to defuse the trade war. The Justice Department alleged that Huawei had violated U.S. sanctions against sales to Iran and stolen trade secrets from telecom company T-Mobile, a U.S. partner. Those charges cut to the heart of some of the administration’s key complaints about China’s trade practices.

Analysts said the trade talks would likely proceed, but reaching any substantive agreement would probably be harder. And unless the two sides can forge some sort of accord by March 1, U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports are set to rise from 10 percent to 25 percent.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The logo of FaceTime (second in the second row from top) is pictured on an IPhone screen in Berlin on Tuesday. A newly discovered FaceTime bug lets people hear and even see those they are reaching out to on iPhones using the video calling software, sparking privacy fears.
Apple disables group-chat function to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping
Apple has disabled a group-chat function in FaceTime after users said a software bug could let callers activate another person's microphone remotely. With the bug, a FaceTime user calling anothe...
A home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp fire races through town in Paradise, California, last November. California utility PG&E, facing billions of dollars in potential liabilities over its role in a series of deadly wildfires, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. The company, the largest utility in America's most populous state, has been under intensifying scrutiny in the wake of the so-called 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California that left 86 people dead, destroyed some 18,000 buildings and came on the heels of deadly wildfires in the state in 2017.
Faced with massive suits over California wildfire damages, utility PG&E files for bankruptcy
Faced with potentially ruinous lawsuits over California's wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in a move that could drive up rates for customers of th...
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa (center), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, is joined by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking member, at a hearing on the high price of prescription drugs, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Insulin probe looms as Congress opens hearings on spiking drug prices
A senior Republican lawmaker said Tuesday that he plans to investigate the "unacceptable" cost of insulin, as Congress opened hearings on high prescription drug prices and how government might put ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Elizabeth Buller, 12, the daughter of a member of the U.S. Coast Guard working without pay during the government shutdown, helps her mother pick up produce, eggs, milk, bread and other supplies being distributed by Gather food pantry at the U.S. Coast Guard Portsmouth Harbor base in New Castle, New Hampshire, Jan. 23. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,