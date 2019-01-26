National

French skier killed in Japan avalanche

AFP-JIJI

A French man has been killed in an avalanche while skiing on a mountain, local police said Saturday.

Marc-Olivier Gariou-Pouillas, 49, was skiing off-piste on Mount Ogenashi in the city of Myoko, Niigata Prefecture, about 200 kilometers north of Tokyo, on Friday afternoon when an avalanche occurred, according to police.

“His two friends saw him engulfed by the avalanche and called for help,” Myoko police spokesman Takahiro Chiba said.

“The ski resort patrol there and other skiers managed to dig him up. … A police helicopter airlifted him to a hospital but he was pronounced dead,” he said.

The avalanche was some 300 meters long and 30 meters wide, he added.

Gariou-Pouillas had been on a skiing trip in Japan since mid-January with two other Frenchmen, according to police.

