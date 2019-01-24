2020 Tokyo Olympics tops 200,000 volunteer applications

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said Thursday that 204,680 applicants have now registered to be volunteers at next year’s event.

Last month they revealed 186,101 applications had been received. The increase was due to a one-month deadline extension for those with visual impairment, as well as those affected by a systems failure.

Women accounted for 64 percent of the total applicants.

The committee had hoped for 80,000 volunteers through the online process, which started in September. Successful applicants will provide personal, operational and media support at facilities such as sports venues and the Olympic Village.

Orientation sessions will start in February, and basic training in October.

City volunteers, recruited separately by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will offer transport and sightseeing information to spectators and tourists.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.