Business / Tech

Lawson tests fried chicken-dispensing robot in Tokyo

Kyodo

Major convenience store chain Lawson Inc. began experimenting Tuesday with a hot-and-ready food-dispensing robot that looks like its famous mascot, Karaage-kun, at an outlet in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. Karaage refers to Japanese fried chicken.

The robot, Dekitate (ready-to-eat) Karaage-kun Robo, can prepare food quickly as well as increase efficiency among workers. Depending on the results of the trial, it may be used to make other kinds of fried food as well, according to Lawson.

The robot is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that allows it to fry food in just over a minute. Originally, it used to take six minutes to prepare the food, which was kept warm until a customer made an order. Since the new robot is faster, the food is prepared after the order is placed and served fresh.

Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu said he wants to “maximize efficiency and minimize food preparation time.”

The trial, which is only held during the daytime, will run until Dec. 28 at the Lawson outlet located inside the TOC Osaki Building near Osaki Station.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo firm to help non-Japanese find work under new visa category
A company called one visa Inc., which supports online visa applications, has announced plans to launch new services for foreign workers hoping to come to Japan under a newly created visa category. ...
Thanks to judicial system reform, Japan has become more welcoming to in-house lawyers.
In-house lawyers becoming more common in Japan, and nearly half of them are women
In-house lawyers are becoming more common in Japan as a result of judicial system reform that was aimed at boosting the number of legal professionals and companies' growing need to strengthen their...
A Mustang moves along the production line at a Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.
U.S. automakers group urges Trump to push harder to open Japanese market
A trade group representing U.S. automakers urged the Trump administration to hold off further opening the American market to Japanese cars until Tokyo shows it is committed to returning the favor. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Lawson employee shows off karaage fried chicken prepared by the convenience store chain's new Dekitate Karaage-kun Robo during a trial run that started Tuesday in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,