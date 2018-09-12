Prize-winning Fukuoka dance team puts Kurume on YouTube radar

Kyodo, Staff Report

FUKUOKA – The Kurume Municipal Government in Fukuoka Prefecture has released a YouTube video featuring Kyushudanji Shinsengumi, a local boys’ dance group that won first place at World of Dance 2015 in Los Angeles, to promote the city.

The video, which shows the group in action at popular tourist sites in the city, has attracted more than 200,000 views in one month after it was released July 18. It had drawn over 270,000 views as of Wednesday.

The group, comprising some 20 dancers varying from elementary school first-graders to adults in their 20s, engages mostly in break-dancing and has appeared at various events nationwide.

The 140-second video is shot in places including Senko Temple, famous for its hydrangea flowers; Kurume Bird Center; Yamabenomichi Bunkakan, a classic Western-style building; Ishibashi Cultural Center, also known for its variety of flowers; and an orchard where visitors can pick grapes.

In the video, the members dance with Kuruppa, the city’s mascot, and show off their head spins, back-flips and other acrobatic skills. There are also scenes where members comically eat Kurume ramen, a local specialty.

A municipal government official said the video managed to get a lot of views thanks to the group’s popularity.

“We hope more young people will learn about Kurume,” the official said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former professional boxer Iwao Hakamada, who was sentenced to death for the murder of four members of a family in 1966, walks along a street in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Aug. 28.
Free pending retrial, Japanese boxer on death row keeps up the good fight
Shuffling down the street sporting shorts, a jacket and straw hat, 82-year-old Iwao Hakamada could be mistaken for any Japanese octogenarian going about his daily chores. But the former boxer ha...
Toshio Sakamoto, who worked as a prison guard for 27 years, poses for a photograph in the Kokubunji area of western Tokyo on Aug. 1. Death row inmates in Japan are executed not by professionals but by ordinary prison staff who may have guarded the condemned for months or even years.
Cruel, secretive and politically popular: Japan's death penalty
Years waiting on death row, inmates told their fate just hours before their execution and guards paid $180 to do an "unbearable" job — Japan's capital punishment system is criticized as cruel and s...
National Cancer Center researchers hold a news conference Monday in Tokyo prior to the release of the 3-year cancer survival rate data.
Japan three-year cancer survival rate at 71%
The three-year survival rate stood at 71.3 percent for people who were diagnosed with cancer in Japan in 2011, the National Cancer Center said in a survey report Wednesday. The survey covered so...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A screen shot of a YouTube video released by the Kurume Municipal Government in Fukuoka Prefecture shows the dance group Kyushudanji Shinsengumi showing off their moves at the city's Kurume Bird Center. | KYODO

, , , , ,