Prize-winning Fukuoka dance team puts Kurume on YouTube radar

The Kurume Municipal Government in Fukuoka Prefecture has released a YouTube video featuring Kyushudanji Shinsengumi, a local boys’ dance group that won first place at World of Dance 2015 in Los Angeles, to promote the city.

The video, which shows the group in action at popular tourist sites in the city, has attracted more than 200,000 views in one month after it was released July 18. It had drawn over 270,000 views as of Wednesday.

The group, comprising some 20 dancers varying from elementary school first-graders to adults in their 20s, engages mostly in break-dancing and has appeared at various events nationwide.

The 140-second video is shot in places including Senko Temple, famous for its hydrangea flowers; Kurume Bird Center; Yamabenomichi Bunkakan, a classic Western-style building; Ishibashi Cultural Center, also known for its variety of flowers; and an orchard where visitors can pick grapes.

In the video, the members dance with Kuruppa, the city’s mascot, and show off their head spins, back-flips and other acrobatic skills. There are also scenes where members comically eat Kurume ramen, a local specialty.

A municipal government official said the video managed to get a lot of views thanks to the group’s popularity.

“We hope more young people will learn about Kurume,” the official said.