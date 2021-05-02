Japan forward Takuma Asano has terminated his contract with Serbian side Partizan due to unpaid salary, he revealed in a blog post on Sunday.

“After struggling for some time, I have no other choice but to come to this difficult decision because I do not feel respected by the club,” wrote Asano, who has scored 18 goals this term.

“The club has continuously failed to pay my salary and expenses on time (to date, there is still a significant amount outstanding) and has been less than straightforward in its response to my repeated demands.”

The 26-year-old Asano joined Arsenal from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2016 but never played for them, spending three seasons in Germany on loan with Stuttgart and Hannover before joining Partizan permanently in 2019.

“It pains me to have to leave the club under these unfortunate circumstances, because FK Partizan was an important club in my playing career,” he wrote.

“I am truly grateful to all those who supported me during my time at Partizan…Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”