In dance, performers speak through carefully crafted movements. Whether on a stage in Japan or abroad, the art form conveys a wealth of emotions — joy, longing, remorse — without dialogue and can resonate with audiences regardless of the language they speak.

This universality makes dance a powerful bridge between cultures, and it’s one of the reasons Houston Ballet’s Japan tour, which performed four shows at Tokyo’s Bunka Kaikan last week, carries a quiet sense of homecoming for the Japanese dancers in its ranks. The tour moves to the Aichi Prefectural Art Theater in Nagoya for two shows this Thursday and Saturday.

The American ballet company is presenting two programs on its first international tour since 2022. The opening gala showcase features artistic director Stanton Welch’s “Clear” and “Velocity,” as well as pas de deux from “Sylvia,” “Sons de l’ame” and “Madame Butterfly.”