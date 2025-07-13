An Israeli-American businessman, a former State Department official and a decorated Green Beret pitched up in the Democratic Republic of Congo in March with a message for President Felix Tshisekedi from the Trump administration.
Two days later, they fled the country in fear of arrest.
The three envoys had come with an offer from Washington: Release three American prisoners on death row and in return U.S. President Donald Trump will accept your minerals-for-security proposal.
