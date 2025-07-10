The National Police Agency on Thursday revealed a draft of new, tougher traffic rules for foreign nationals who wish to convert their drivers license into a Japanese one, following a series of high-profile car accidents by such drivers.

Under the revised rules, a certificate of residence must be submitted when applying for a license conversion. The current system does not have such a requirement for applicants who are visitors, allowing foreign tourists to apply using temporary addresses such as hotels. Diplomats, professional car racers and U.S. military personnel stationed in Japan, among other special cases, will be able to obtain Japanese licenses with documents provided by the organizations they work for.

When renewing a converted driver’s license, applicants will need to submit a copy of their certificate of residence, foreign residence card or special permanent residency permit.