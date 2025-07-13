The Japan Foundation will begin distributing Japanese movies online for free in all 54 countries of the African continent on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, to be held in the city of Yokohama Aug. 20-22.

The movies will be distributed on JFF Theater, a movie distribution website operated by the government-affiliated organization.

Two works, including zombie film "Kamera wo Tomeruna!" (One Cut of the Dead), are slated to be offered initially. More movies will be distributed later. Subtitles will be available in Arabic, English, French and Portuguese.

The site has about 100,000 registered users, according to the foundation. This is the first time since the August 2024 launch of the site that its movie distribution service is offered in a limited area.

Many of the users in Africa are concentrated in North Africa, particularly in Egypt.

"We hope that this will be an opportunity for a number of people to know about Japanese movies," an official of the foundation's film business division said, noting that many people in Africa enjoy watching movies with relatives and friends.