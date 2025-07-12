Chelsea must somehow try to stop an irresistible Paris Saint-Germain side from adding the Club World Cup trophy to its UEFA Champions League title as the final of the first edition of FIFA's expanded competition takes place on Sunday.

PSG traveled to the United States fresh from becoming European champion with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Munich in late May, and the Parisians have lived up to their favorites tag at the Club World Cup.

Luis Enrique's side put four goals past Atletico Madrid in the group stage, four more past Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the last 16, and then proved to be too strong for Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.