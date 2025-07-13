Taiwanese private rocket company TiSpace terminated the flight of one of its rockets shortly after lift-off in northern Japan on Saturday, failing to become the first foreign company to perform a successful launch on Japanese soil.
TiSpace, through its Japanese unit jtSPACE, tried to reach outer space 100 kilometers above the Earth's surface on the inaugural flight of its 12-meter, hybrid-fuelled rocket VP01 in a launch from Japan's Hokkaido Spaceport.
The rocket lifted off at 11:40 a.m., but within a minute its trajectory turned wobbly and it went into free fall, footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.