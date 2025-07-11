With the U.S. all but relinquishing its role as postwar protector of international free trade and multilateral cooperation, China is more than happy to fill the breach, presenting itself and its many international initiatives as a new beacon of global cooperation.

The trillion-dollar question is: Does Beijing’s rhetoric match reality and how sincere is China when it claims to be a “defender” of free trade?

Clearly, there’s been growing debate about the destabilization of the international order since U.S. President Donald Trump reclaimed the White House in January. The Trump administration, in its effort to eliminate U.S. trade deficits and revive domestic manufacturing, has imposed steep tariffs on numerous countries — friend and foe alike — seemingly abandoning free trade altogether.