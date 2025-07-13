General visitors to the World Expo in Osaka are expected to exceed 10 million on Sunday, which marks the halfway point of the six-month event which began on April 13.

As the number of visitors tends to surge when popular events such as firework displays are held, more people may visit the Expo during the upcoming summer vacation season as well as during the event's final months.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is working to reach its target of 22 million visitors, the Osaka Expo's break-even point in terms of operating costs.