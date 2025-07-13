A U.S. minesweeper has made a port call in the city of Niigata as part of moves to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The USS Warrior arrived at the port on Saturday and is scheduled to stay in the city for several days. It is the first time since 2018 that a U.S. warship has visited Niigata.

The 68-meter-long USS Warrior can accommodate more than 90 personnel, according to the U.S. Navy. It is deployed at the Navy base in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Piana, the commanding officer of the Navy mine countermeasures ship, said that he is honored to visit Niigata as a symbol of U.S.-Japan friendship.

The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone for maintaining the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Piana said, adding that he hopes the alliance will become stronger.

He also said he wants to enjoy the culture and specialties of Niigata.