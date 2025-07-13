Relatives of passengers who died or went missing when a tour boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido in April 2022 paid tribute to their loved ones at sea on Sunday.

It was the first time for relatives of the victims to hold such a large memorial service at sea.

On April 23, 2022, the Kazu I tour boat sank off the peninsula, killing 20 of its 26 passengers and crew, with the other six still missing.