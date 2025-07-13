Finland’s beloved Moomins — the fictional roundish trolls with distinctive large snouts — continue to enjoy enduring popularity in Japan as the world celebrates the 80th anniversary of the first novel’s publication.

The charming characters along with their diverse cast of companions from the series have captivated Japanese audiences for generations, appealing to both children and adults alike.

A Moomins-themed park that opened in 2019 in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, attracts large crowds of visitors. Last year, the company managing Moomins-related licenses in Japan reported record-high sales, and the strong trend has continued into the current year.