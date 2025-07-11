Can’t find the right way to express nuance in a text? Then add on an 絵文字 (emoji).

Before 絵文字 and 顔文字 (kaomoji, emoticons) — the little faces we create with コロン (koron, colons), 括弧 (kakko, parentheses) and other such punctuation ;) — became ubiquitous in our communications, you always ran the risk that the person you were sending a text or email to wouldn’t know if you were joking, sympathizing or celebrating the message you were trying to convey. 絵文字 and 顔文字 have been incredibly helpful in this regard.

So that’s why July 17 has been dubbed 世界絵文字デー (Sekai Emoji Dē, World Emoji Day) by Emojipedia, a day to honor this graphic evolution in the way we communicate. Why July 17? Well, Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge picked the date displayed on the 絵文字 representing a カレンダー (karendā, calendar).