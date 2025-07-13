North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Moscow his full support on the war in Ukraine during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, state media in Pyongyang said early Sunday.

Lavrov's visit to North Korea was the latest in a series of high-profile trips by top Moscow officials as both countries deepen military and political ties amid Russia's offensive against Kyiv.

Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region to oust Ukrainian forces and provided the Russian army with artillery shells and missiles.