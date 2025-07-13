The Air India jetliner that crashed on June 12 was doomed almost immediately upon taking off, after both engines lost fuel supply and the pilots ran out of time to regain control and avert catastrophe.

A preliminary 15-page report filed on July 11 provided the first detailed account of the fateful 32 seconds between takeoff in Ahmedabad and the descent into an urban district just beyond the airport perimeter, where the Boeing 787 exploded, killing all but one of the 242 people on board.

Investigators laid out the sequence of events with exact timestamps, providing a harrowing picture of the plane’s final moments. But the findings leave unanswered one central question: Why and by whom were two fuel switches in the cockpit moved to a cut-off position as the jet nosed into the air, starving the two powerful engines of thrust just as the plane required the most lift.