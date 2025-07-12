Thousands of people wandered the East Hall of Tokyo Big Sight during the 20th iteration of the biannual Tokyo Lifestyle Week (TLW), from June 24 to 26, taking in new developments in industries central to everyday life.

The event showcases the latest in areas that include kitchenware, health and beauty items and stationery, but also puts focus on people’s hobbies and fandoms. A particularly Technicolor part of TLW housed the second annual Oshikatsu — Merch Collection Expo, a trade show devoted to fandom goods. Just over 100 booths showed off the latest in acrylic stands, binoculars and cheering items such as glow sticks and flags, while suited representatives from companies across Asia stopped to chat about how these original equipment manufacturers can help them capitalize on the latest pop-culture obsessions.

Although no official anime or idol characters can be displayed, these fandom-leaning manufacturers invented characters and groups for the oshikatsu merch samples, including a fictional K-pop-style outfit dubbed “Saction Boys” and references to movie stars and athletes.