The landlocked subprefecture of Kamikawa in central Hokkaido is a scenic wonder, spanning over 250 kilometers from the town of Nakagawa in the north to the village of Shimukappu in the south. Nestling within the region is Asahikawa, Hokkaido’s second largest city, the lavender fields of Furano, and Daisetsuzan National Park, home to the prefecture’s tallest mountain, Asahidake.

With summer well underway, Kamikawa is turning into a popular region for road trips among locals and tourists alike. If you are planning a long drive (or ride), scheduling some breaks along the way is de rigueur. As Hokkaido is known as the “bread basket of Japan” — the prefecture is an agricultural powerhouse of rice, wheat and dairy production — I chose some bakeries you should stop by to fill your picnic baskets and fuel your travels.

Boulangerie Aman