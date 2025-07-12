Try as it might to appease U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada remains a prized target in his trade wars and subject to the whiplash of his changes of heart.
The giant North American neighbors are rushing to conclude a new trade accord by July 21 but the process is proving painful for Canada.
Overnight Thursday, Trump threatened to slap a 35% tariff on imports from Canada starting August 1.
