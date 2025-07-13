Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako deepened their bonds with Mongolia during an eight-day state visit to the country.
The Imperial couple are scheduled to return from the trip on Sunday.
During the visit, the Emperor and the Empress met with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife, and attended the opening ceremony for Naadam, a traditional festival in Mongolia.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.