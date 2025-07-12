World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday as the tennis world braces for the latest chapter in their enthralling rivalry.

Sinner demolished Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in a Centre Court masterclass on Friday to reach his first Wimbledon title match and his fifth at the Grand Slams.

Just hours earlier, Alcaraz — who has won the last two Wimbledon titles — reached his third successive All England Club final.