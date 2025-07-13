More telemedicine options are now available for tourists in Japan so foreign visitors who are injured or feeling unwell can easily speak with a doctor and receive basic care.

“We interviewed a number of hotels and learned that there were cases in some areas where medical personnel would tell them not to call an ambulance for such mild symptoms after checking the patients,” said Makoto Iwai, who leads the business development team at M3 Career, which offers a telemedicine service for visitors.

The time spent attending to such guests "adds to the workload of hotel staffers as well," she said, adding that they may need to spend several hours helping these customers — at a time when many hotels struggle with labor shortages.