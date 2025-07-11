Tobias Bieker, 31, has always loved telling stories, whether through his podcast, "Unpacking Japan," or in his own fiction. European by birth but a proud Osakan by choice, he works to promote cultural understanding by platforming the voices of foreign residents in Japan.

1. Where did you grow up? I was born in France to German parents. At 18, I moved to Asia, starting in Shanghai. After moving around for a few years, I eventually settled in Osaka in 2018.

2. Where did your interest in Japan come from? It began with a general fascination with Asia sparked during my time in China. But Japan drew me in more deeply, especially through its literature, music and art. I found myself reading Japanese novels and dreaming of understanding them in their original versions.

3. Why did you choose Osaka as your base in Japan? It was a bit of a lucky pick. I had done some research for my master’s in Tokyo but was looking for something different. I briefly considered Sapporo since I like colder weather, but wasn’t sure about the job market there. Osaka felt like the right balance. I ended up falling in love with it.

4. What’s your favorite thing about Osaka? It’s simply a great place to live. The people are warm, the city is easy to navigate and you’re never far from nature. It really offers the best of both worlds. I don’t have one standout favorite thing — it’s more about the overall quality of life here.

5. Would you like to live anywhere else in Japan? Not really, though I am curious about rural life. I’d love to spend a year in the countryside just to experience the contrast. Somewhere cooler in summer would be nice. But Osaka has everything I need.

6. What kind of jobs have you’ve had here? I started out in hospitality, and for the past five years I’ve been with ZenGroup, first in marketing, and now in media production with our creative team at ZenStudio.

7. Why did you start a podcast? "Unpacking Japan" began as a small side project with a colleague, supported by our CEO. We wanted to explore life in Japan through the voices and stories of the people living here, trying to show a more nuanced, in-depth perspective. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale production led by the ZenStudio team. Nowadays, each episode takes around 16 hours of combined team effort: guest outreach, planning, prep, recording, editing and social media.

8. What do you think makes a great interviewer? First and foremost, listening, really listening. Then knowing when to gently steer the conversation and when to simply let it unfold. A good interviewer helps the guest shine, draws out unexpected stories and keeps the conversation engaging for listeners. It’s also about empathy and curiosity. Particularly when interviewing people from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds, it helps to be patient, flexible and fully present.

9. How does it feel to have the tables turned on you and be the interviewee? It’s definitely a shift. I’m used to being on the other side — asking the questions, guiding the flow and helping others tell their story. Being interviewed makes me reflect more intentionally on what I do and how to improve it. It’s a useful reminder of how it feels to be in the guest’s seat.

10. How do you choose your interviewees? It’s a collaborative process. I suggest some and the rest of the ZenStudio team brings in ideas, too. Occasionally, people reach out to us directly. We look for interesting stories, depth of experience and guests who can connect with an audience.

11. What have you learned from the people you talk to? So much. A recurring theme I’ve noticed is that when people fully commit to their passion or path, it often leads to surprising insights and doors opening in unexpected ways. It’s a reminder that consistency, patience and belief in your work really do matter.

12. Who would you like to have as a guest (that you haven’t had yet)? Outside the usual scope of the podcast, I’d love to interview people who’ve been through intense or high-stakes experiences: war correspondents, diplomats, CEOs, athletes or political leaders. I’m also drawn to speaking with writers about their process and what drives their work.

13. What can Japanese listeners take away from your podcast? Many Japanese listeners enjoy hearing their culture reflected through the experiences of people from abroad. It offers a fresh angle, and can even help them rediscover aspects of their everyday life. From what we see in the comments, some also use it as a fun way to practice English.

14. You’re also a novelist. What made you want to write fiction? It started when I was living in a small village in Cambodia. I had an idea for a story inspired by the kids in my host family, which became the seed for my first novel. The others came afterward. The stories were there, and I felt the need to write them. It was also a way to reflect on life during that period.

15. What kind of fiction do you write? It’s fairly diverse. After my first novel, I wrote three others that explore different aspects of mental health, each through a unique character lens. For the last one I finished, I tried a fantasy project inspired by Japanese folklore, especially the forests and shrines of Wakayama where I walked the Kumano Kodo. I grew up reading fantasy and wanted to create a world that re-creates that same wonder I had as a child.

16. Where can we read your fiction? Nowhere at the moment, they’re not published. But if a publisher or editor is interested, I’d absolutely be open to collaborating on that.

17. Do you have a favorite novel? I love classics like “Kokoro” by Natsume Soseki, and more recent works like “Days at the Morisaki Bookshop” by Satoshi Yagisawa. I also just finished “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” by Joel Dicker in French, which was a fantastic read.

18. Are you working on anything now? Nothing at the moment. Between work and a newborn, time is tight! But I’m hoping to start shaping a new story soon.

19. What other Japanese media do you consume? In terms of music, I listen to a lot of Japanese jazz such as Ryo Fukui, Takuya Kuroda and, of course, classics like Ryuichi Sakamoto. I also enjoy city pop and the atmosphere it evokes: nostalgic, but somehow timeless. Visually, I’m very drawn to photography. I collect and revisit photo books by Japanese photographers like Masahisa Fukase, Daido Moriyama and Rinko Kawauchi.

20. What are your future plans for the podcast? I’d love to see it keep growing. I think "Unpacking Japan" has real potential to become a meaningful platform connecting people across Japan, not just online but in person, perhaps through events, like live panel discussions with a reception afterwards. I’m also interested in expanding it into new formats or content series that dive deeper into life here.