Interim head coach Matt Sherratt said Wales's 31-22 win over Japan on Saturday "has got to be the start of something" after his side ended its record 18-game losing streak.

The Welsh survived another second-half comeback from Eddie Jones' side in Kobe to pick up their first victory since the 2023 World Cup and consign their wretched run to history.

It was the longest losing streak for a Tier One country in the professional era.